STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

NEP admission module to be out on August 23

All information regarding major and minor subjects, core electives, open electives, vocational training, will be provided in this module.

Published: 10th August 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The admission module to be followed under National Education Policy, that will 
be implemented from the current academic year (2021-2021) will be launched through the Unified University & College Management System (UUCMS on August 23, Minister for Higher Education Dr 
C N Ashwath Narayan said here on Monday. 

Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting with vice-chancellors of universities with regard to preparation of curriculum as per NEP-2020, he said that all institutions — including private, aided and government colleges — will be able to make use of the admission module. All information regarding major and minor subjects, core electives, open electives, vocational training, will be provided in this module.

Narayan said, “In all, 32 subject-wise and faculty-wise committees have been constituted to prepare the curriculum as per NEP principles. For the current year, the curriculum has to be prepared for first year of degree courses and first year of post-graduation courses before classes commence in the first week of October.”The Central government has set a time limit of 15 years for complete implementation of NEP. However, it has been decided to implement it within 10 years in Karnataka.

He said, “The NEP will bring in flexibility in the teaching-learning process by eliminating rigidities, and will allow students to design their own courses based on their interests. It also allows for blended learning with the use of 
online content.” 

Regional languages will be strengthened. “For instance, in Karnataka, learning the language in degree courses was not mandatory. However, under this policy, Kannada is mandatory. Students will have to learn a language of their choice in the first two years of degree course,” Narayan explained. Meanwhile, the ABVP has demanded complete implementation of the National Educational Policy. In a memorandum to Narayan, the organisation sought fee waiver for students in government colleges, considering the financial difficulties due to the pandemic.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Education Policy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp