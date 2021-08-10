NEP admission module to be out on August 23

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The admission module to be followed under National Education Policy, that will

be implemented from the current academic year (2021-2021) will be launched through the Unified University & College Management System (UUCMS on August 23, Minister for Higher Education Dr

C N Ashwath Narayan said here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting with vice-chancellors of universities with regard to preparation of curriculum as per NEP-2020, he said that all institutions — including private, aided and government colleges — will be able to make use of the admission module. All information regarding major and minor subjects, core electives, open electives, vocational training, will be provided in this module.

Narayan said, “In all, 32 subject-wise and faculty-wise committees have been constituted to prepare the curriculum as per NEP principles. For the current year, the curriculum has to be prepared for first year of degree courses and first year of post-graduation courses before classes commence in the first week of October.”The Central government has set a time limit of 15 years for complete implementation of NEP. However, it has been decided to implement it within 10 years in Karnataka.

He said, “The NEP will bring in flexibility in the teaching-learning process by eliminating rigidities, and will allow students to design their own courses based on their interests. It also allows for blended learning with the use of

online content.”

Regional languages will be strengthened. “For instance, in Karnataka, learning the language in degree courses was not mandatory. However, under this policy, Kannada is mandatory. Students will have to learn a language of their choice in the first two years of degree course,” Narayan explained. Meanwhile, the ABVP has demanded complete implementation of the National Educational Policy. In a memorandum to Narayan, the organisation sought fee waiver for students in government colleges, considering the financial difficulties due to the pandemic.

