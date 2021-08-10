Slaying that OTG look

Shreya Veronica By

BENGALURU: How easy would life be if we could go everywhere – the gym, the mall, the office or even a house party – in one outfit. No need to change into something dressy, just be easy. That’s exactly what the latest fashion trend on social media is all about -- OTG fashion or on-the-go fashion.Celebs seem to love the trend, with tennis star Sania Mirza posting a reel over the weekend of she working out in a pair of grey leggings and yellow t-shirt. The trend is all about light, airy and breathable outfits -- baggy trousers with long boyfriend tees is one of the popular pair-ups. Match these with the perfect footwear and accessories, and you are good to go.

Designers and fashion influencers tell us all about OTG fashion and how to nail the look. Shravya Varma, a designer and stylist, says different people have different definitions of fashion.“For me, if I’m getting out of the house, going to work and from there, maybe, heading out for some recreation or meet-up, I would be dressed in something more comfortable. Something from which I can add or remove to suit the different times of the day. This is what is on the go fashion. This is pretty much how every girl in their 20s is. They have an extra jacket or an extra pair of heels in their car or bag, and they just have a plus or minus existing look. It could be for a party, movie or going out with friends,” she says.

Varma thinks that OTG fashion is the need of the hour, keeping in mind the fast life we lead today. “It is sustainable as you are not wearing too many outfits in one day. It has become a lifestyle, no matter which walk of life you come from,” she says, adding that this is something that has been branded OTG recently. Most of us have been doing this since our childhood, she says.

The stylist also has a few tips on how to go about the trend. If you’re wearing a kurta dress, pair it with something that is instantly appealing -- like a pair of heels, a bright jacket which changes the mood. “I try to keep it to a minimum. Wear a bright lipstick and brush your hair.”

Sharon Aishwarya, a fashion influencer, always makes sure that she is up to the mark when it comes to OTG fashion. Trying out different outfits and slaying every look, she says, “I believe in wearing something comfortable and all the clothes that I wear can be called OTG. It just fits every place I visit. I do not take too much time to decide on what to wear, but I try to keep it simple, yet classy, which helps me slay my looks at work and parties. Keeping it casual and trendy is something that I always stress on. OTG is all about being casual but comfortable.”

Maya Nelluri, actor of Thimmarusu fame, gives her take on trend. “My favourite wardrobe piece is a wrap dress. I love the flair and chic silhouettes of any dress, but a wrap dress usually fits everyone perfectly. It is extremely comfortable and can be worn on most occasions. Pair it with a denim jacket, sneakers and a beautiful set of earrings and bracelet, and you will make heads turn. I love the simplicity of black white and denim colours in particular,” she says.