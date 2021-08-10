STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

SSLC exam results: Teachers get all the praise!

They studied for a whole year and did not miss a single aspect in their textbooks as they were unsure of the exam’s new format — MCQs.

Published: 10th August 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Topper twins Dhanushree and Dhanyashree celebrate after SSLC results were announced

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was an evening of celebration for twins Dhanushree D and Dhanyashree D from Karnataka Public School, Huliyar Kenkere, Chikkanayakanahalli taluk in Tumakuru district as they both scored 625 out of 625 in the SSLC exams held in July. They studied for a whole year and did not miss a single aspect in their textbooks as they were unsure of the exam’s new format — MCQs.

“We were scared to write exams during the pandemic but our parents and teachers encouraged us. We had online classes with two months of offline teaching. During these two months, we cleared all 
our doubts with the teachers. They also called us to keep track of our homework. Vidyagama was useful to seek clarity on the subjects,” said Dhanushree. 

Shreesha BS from Government Composite High School, Tanikal, Thirthalli taluk, Shivamogga district, said he owes his cent percent result to his teachers and parents. Due to the lockdown, he got more time to study. “I relied on classes from Chandana TV and Vidyagama to learn. It was difficult as we did not have contact with our teachers,” said Shreehsa. 

Kavya MK from Widia Poornaprajna High School, Tumakuru Road, Bengaluru district, had the help of her teachers throughout, along with daily assignments including possible questions that would appear in the final exams. Abhishek Jayanth Holla from Government High School, Valakadu, Udupi taluk said he took up some competitive exams, hence he had an idea of how the SSLC boards would be.

how they stack up

16.52% A+grade

32.07% A grade

36.86% b grade

14.55% C grade

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSLC exams
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp