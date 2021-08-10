SSLC exam results: Teachers get all the praise!

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was an evening of celebration for twins Dhanushree D and Dhanyashree D from Karnataka Public School, Huliyar Kenkere, Chikkanayakanahalli taluk in Tumakuru district as they both scored 625 out of 625 in the SSLC exams held in July. They studied for a whole year and did not miss a single aspect in their textbooks as they were unsure of the exam’s new format — MCQs.

“We were scared to write exams during the pandemic but our parents and teachers encouraged us. We had online classes with two months of offline teaching. During these two months, we cleared all

our doubts with the teachers. They also called us to keep track of our homework. Vidyagama was useful to seek clarity on the subjects,” said Dhanushree.

Shreesha BS from Government Composite High School, Tanikal, Thirthalli taluk, Shivamogga district, said he owes his cent percent result to his teachers and parents. Due to the lockdown, he got more time to study. “I relied on classes from Chandana TV and Vidyagama to learn. It was difficult as we did not have contact with our teachers,” said Shreehsa.

Kavya MK from Widia Poornaprajna High School, Tumakuru Road, Bengaluru district, had the help of her teachers throughout, along with daily assignments including possible questions that would appear in the final exams. Abhishek Jayanth Holla from Government High School, Valakadu, Udupi taluk said he took up some competitive exams, hence he had an idea of how the SSLC boards would be.

how they stack up

16.52% A+grade

32.07% A grade

36.86% b grade

14.55% C grade