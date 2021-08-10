Two Rajasthan men held in Bengaluru with drugs worth Rs 2 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The City Market police have arrested two men from Rajasthan for drug peddling, and have seized drugs worth Rs 2 crore. The duo, Pappuram alias Raj alias Ravi Purohit and Chunnilal alias Sunil, are both aged 20 years, and hail from Rajasthan. They are residents of Attibele.

Police said the two were arrested following information that some people were selling narcotic substances at Godown Street, on Sunday evening. A team rushed to the spot and nabbed the two after brown sugar and MDMA were found on them.

“We seized 21 grams of brown sugar, 59 grams of MDMA, two digital weighing machines, and other articles from them at the time of their arrest. Further investigation led us to seize 800 grams of MDMA, 1.600 kg of brown sugar, 1-kilo mixing powder, 1.700 kg of ganja, a car, and other articles from Pappuram’s house,” the police added.