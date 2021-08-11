‘36 years later my intuition has served me well’

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 11th August 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was my intuition that told me to leave Bhagwan in 1985. Today, thirty-six years later, I must say my intuition, this gut  feeling,  has  served  me  well.  Leaving  Bhagwan  was  the right  choice  for  my  being  and  my  work.  With  logic  and reason, one uses intuition less and less. We tend to become calculative and feelings become secondary. One thinks instead of feeling. As a result, intuition is disappearing from our  lives  and  the  understanding  of  the  heart  is  diminished. 

Life  is  then  filled  with  doubts  and  scepticism.  Intuition  is based on love and trust. Today love is polluted with doubts and  scepticism.  How  much  do  we  value  love  in  our  lives? Here  I  remember  an  incident  that  took  place  in  my  life  decades  ago.  Chinmaya,  my  first  love,  had  complained  to  Bhagwan about me. Chinmaya said, ‘Bhagwan, it is so strange that whenever I am  with  someone  other  than  Sheela,  Sheela  shows  up  on  the scene! She has no way of knowing that I am with someone else; yet somehow she does. I do not understand how . . .’

Bhagwan  laughed  and  replied,  ‘It  is  intuition.  Seela  loves  you. Her love is so deep that she will appear from nowhere . . .’

Chinmaya and I understood each other. Our deep love and respect for each other bound and liberated us.
When  your  partner  seems  disinterested  in  you,  you  take  it  personally. You feel ignored. You feel rejected. You feel alone, isolated. You feel something is missing in your life. This deficit, this  feeling  of  isolation,  this  lack  of  interest  is  what  I  call  the  ‘black hole of love’. In love as in life it is important to be honest with ourselves about our relationships. It does not matter in what relationship you are. Clarity is needed to avoid confusion of feelings. Such confusion will only lead to false expectations, disappointments and depression. For  me  ‘love’  is  another  name  for  ‘being  there’.  

You  are there  because  you  care  for  your  partner  and  others.  You  are  there  because  the  other  means  something  to  you.  You  feel  connected,  liked  and  welcomed.  The  feeling  of  care  and  connection  is  what  carries  the  soothing  feeling  of  ‘love’.  By  ‘being  there’  I  try  to  reduce  lack  of  love  in  others’  lives.  It  is a  long  and  constant  process.  But  it  is  my  experience  that  it  does start filling the black hole. It happens because I take my people  for  what  they  are  at  face  value.  I  do  not  judge  them.  I walk up to them instead of waiting for them to come to me. I show them how important they are for me. I let them know  how  they  have  enriched  my  life.  I  give  them  respect.  I  treat  them  no  less  than  I  treat  myself.  I  am  their  mirror  and  they are the same for me.

The  word  ‘love’  and  its  feelings  are  often  confused  and  misunderstood  in  the  world.  Most  of  us  try  to  classify  ‘love’  by declaring it as motherly, sisterly, brotherly, for a lover, etc. Why this classification? I assume the classifications are there to avoid the misuse of this divine, sacred, vital feeling of the heart. Love  is  often  associated  with  ‘sex  and  security’.  In  love,  relationships and marriage one often comes across the confusion of love. Sexuality and security play a major role. We choose to remain in broken relationships or unbearable conflicts only so that we have emotional and financial security. 
(Excerpted with permission from  By My Own Rules by Ma Anand Sheela, Penguin Random House India)

Comments

