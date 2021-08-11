‘36 years later my intuition has served me well’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was my intuition that told me to leave Bhagwan in 1985. Today, thirty-six years later, I must say my intuition, this gut feeling, has served me well. Leaving Bhagwan was the right choice for my being and my work. With logic and reason, one uses intuition less and less. We tend to become calculative and feelings become secondary. One thinks instead of feeling. As a result, intuition is disappearing from our lives and the understanding of the heart is diminished.

Life is then filled with doubts and scepticism. Intuition is based on love and trust. Today love is polluted with doubts and scepticism. How much do we value love in our lives? Here I remember an incident that took place in my life decades ago. Chinmaya, my first love, had complained to Bhagwan about me. Chinmaya said, ‘Bhagwan, it is so strange that whenever I am with someone other than Sheela, Sheela shows up on the scene! She has no way of knowing that I am with someone else; yet somehow she does. I do not understand how . . .’

Bhagwan laughed and replied, ‘It is intuition. Seela loves you. Her love is so deep that she will appear from nowhere . . .’

Chinmaya and I understood each other. Our deep love and respect for each other bound and liberated us.

When your partner seems disinterested in you, you take it personally. You feel ignored. You feel rejected. You feel alone, isolated. You feel something is missing in your life. This deficit, this feeling of isolation, this lack of interest is what I call the ‘black hole of love’. In love as in life it is important to be honest with ourselves about our relationships. It does not matter in what relationship you are. Clarity is needed to avoid confusion of feelings. Such confusion will only lead to false expectations, disappointments and depression. For me ‘love’ is another name for ‘being there’.

You are there because you care for your partner and others. You are there because the other means something to you. You feel connected, liked and welcomed. The feeling of care and connection is what carries the soothing feeling of ‘love’. By ‘being there’ I try to reduce lack of love in others’ lives. It is a long and constant process. But it is my experience that it does start filling the black hole. It happens because I take my people for what they are at face value. I do not judge them. I walk up to them instead of waiting for them to come to me. I show them how important they are for me. I let them know how they have enriched my life. I give them respect. I treat them no less than I treat myself. I am their mirror and they are the same for me.

The word ‘love’ and its feelings are often confused and misunderstood in the world. Most of us try to classify ‘love’ by declaring it as motherly, sisterly, brotherly, for a lover, etc. Why this classification? I assume the classifications are there to avoid the misuse of this divine, sacred, vital feeling of the heart. Love is often associated with ‘sex and security’. In love, relationships and marriage one often comes across the confusion of love. Sexuality and security play a major role. We choose to remain in broken relationships or unbearable conflicts only so that we have emotional and financial security.

(Excerpted with permission from By My Own Rules by Ma Anand Sheela, Penguin Random House India)