COVID-19: Containment zones, hospital admissions in Bengaluru growing fast

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Belying the assuring data presented by the daily Covid-19 bulletin lately, the ground reality in Bengaluru presents a more worrisome picture. The number of containment zones, as well as hospital admissions, have risen.

In one month -- July 10 to August 10 -- the number of containment zones in the city has shot up from 47 to 160, with Mahadevapura seeing the highest concentration with 42. East Zone has 35, Bommanahalli 24, South and Yelahanka zones 20 each, RR Nagar 10, and West and Dasarahalli have 6 and 3 zones, respectively.

“We are sealing the zones, stamping positive individuals, testing primary and secondary contacts, and holding medical consultations. There are 26 apartments, 15 individual houses and one hostel which are containment zones,” said Venkatachalapathy, BBMP Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura zone.

Meanwhile, some hospitals are reporting an increase in Covid admissions. Dr Anoop Amarnath, Head, Scientific Board and Chairman-Geriatric Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, and member of the Critical Care Support Team (CCST), said in the past 5-6 days, they have noticed an increase in hospital admissions by 15-30 per cent.

“We need to carry out efficient contact tracing, isolation, follow Covid appropriate behaviour to bring cases under control,” he said.