STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Rare heart procedure on septuagenarian

The patient was conscious throughout the procedure, which lasted an hour. She was discharged on the third day.

Published: 11th August 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purposes

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last five years, heart surgeries have come a long way from prolonged hospitalisations, time-consuming procedures and long recovery to procedures that don’t last more than an hour and recovery is immediate. 

Take the case of a 70-year-old woman with severe aortic stenosis (AS), who, weighing at 115 kg, was unfit for surgery. She not only underwent a complex heart procedure, but also recovered in a jiffy, thanks to doctors of Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital, Vasanthnagar, who, in their first, conducted a transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) on her last week.  

“We accessed the heart of the patient from the groin through the femoral artery using a wire on which we had placed a TAVI valve to manoeuvre it to the heart. Once the valve was placed in perfect position, we did an angiography to ascertain the position. In simple terms, it was like an angioplasty procedure conducted to replace the old valve,” explained Dr Yogesh Kothari, senior interventional cardiologist and electrophysiologist. 

The patient was conscious throughout the procedure, which lasted an hour. She was discharged on the third day. She will come to the hospital for regular follow-ups like any other heart patient, he added.Severe aortic stenosis is a condition due to obstruction of blood flow across the aortic valve because of pathological narrowing.

TAVI is a minimally invasive procedure and is conducted under local anaesthesia unlike surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR), in which the diseased aortic valve is replaced through open heart surgery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp