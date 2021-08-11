STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Statue in Begur lake unveiled even as court hearing on

Meanwhile, activists, allegedly belonging to right-wing organisations, have claimed that covering the statue located near the Lord Shiva temple, hurt their religious sentiments.

Published: 11th August 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the High Court hearing the case of encroachment clearance and defining the boundaries of lakes, a case of violation has come to light.According to locals, activists and petitioners fighting cases on lake protection and videos on social media, a statue of Lord Shiva standing on a man-made island in the centre of Begur Lake off Hosur Road, which was earlier covered with tarpaulin, has now been unveiled — even as the next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Activists and petitioners said it is a violation of Karnataka High Court orders and National Green Tribunal orders, which directed to maintain water bodies, the MK Patil report, and environmental laws. The court, in its ongoing hearing, had directed the Palike to clear encroachments around the lakes and had said that small islands can be created in water bodies, to act as resting spaces for birds and other flora and fauna but not for human, commercial or any other purposes. 

Adhering to the orders, while the BBMP had started work on clearing encroachments, the statue continued to be covered with tarpaulin and the corporation officials had sought time from the court to take action to remove it. Meanwhile, activists, allegedly belonging to right-wing organisations, have claimed that covering the statue located near the Lord Shiva temple, hurt their religious sentiments. They got the tarpaulin removed and have allegedly threatened government bodies not to remove the statue.

According to the petitioners, the case of Begur and other lakes, will come up for hearing on Wednesday (August 11) on case number 38401/ 2014. The court in PIL 817/2008 had directed the state government to survey all 40,000 lakes in Karnataka, define the no-development zones and fix boundaries, clear encroachments and rehabilitate people residing around the lakes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Begur Lake Lord Shiva
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp