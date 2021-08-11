STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held for kidnapping CA, bullion trader

The Halasur police have rescued two men, including a bullion trader, who were kidnapped from a luxury hotel by a gang of five men posing as policemen who demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

arrest, handcuffs, crime
By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Halasur police have rescued two men, including a bullion trader, who were kidnapped from a luxury hotel by a gang of five men posing as policemen who demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. Three of the abductors have been arrested.The accused have been identified as Nazeem Pasha, and his associates Santhosh and Asgar. Pasha is a habitual offender involved in burglary, while the two others are cab drivers. Two others are absconding and efforts are on to nab them.

The accused allegedly kidnapped Arvind Kumar Mehta, a Delhi-based licensed bullion trader, and his business partner Diwakar Reddy, a chartered accountant. The alleged incident took place around 10 pm on August 6, when Reddy and Mehta were at a hotel on Dickenson Road. The next day, Reddy’s friend Sandeep Parameshwaran, who was accompanying him at the time of the incident, lodged a police complaint as Reddy had not returned. A police team swung into action and traced the accused and victims to a hotel in Koramangala. The police raided the premises and rescued the victims from the clutches of the abductors, arresting three of them.

“Investigation revealed that Mehta had come to Bengaluru a few days ago and was meeting Reddy in the hotel daily to discuss the expansion of his business here. Pasha came to know of this and learnt that Mehta had a criminal case pending against him in Delhi. He hatched a conspiracy to kidnap him and make money. He roped in four others, and went to the hotel when Mehta was discussing his plans with Reddy and the latter’s friends. He went to Mehta and introduced himself and his associates as policemen. The accused referred to his case and asked him to come with them for inquiry. Reddy also accompanied Mehta with the gang, following which the two were kidnapped,” the police added.

