Three officers get human rights panel notices over child labour

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission on Monday issued suo motu notices to the commissioners of the Labour and Social Welfare Departments and the Ramanagara Superintendent of Police over employment of child labour near Settihalli railway station under Bengaluru railway division.

They have been asked to submit their responses before August 16 and a hearing will be held on August 17 on the issue.

Stating that it had initiated suo motu proceedings on August 4 based on a TNIE report (Contractor held for child labour), the Commission said that the complaint came up for hearing before its full bench.Meanwhile, the contractor Govindaraj Nagamuni of Nelamangala-based Sachin Construction, who is the main accused in the FIR, deposited a cheque for Rs 1,40,000 in the Labour Court on Tuesday evening, a source said. This penalty will be split as Rs 20,000 per child and deposited in an account and given to them after they turn 18 years of age, he added.