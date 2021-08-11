Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the latest state to join the bandwagon to ban online betting games is Tamil Nadu. However, after the Madras High Court decided to scrap the law banning such games, game developers are now demanding the formation of a regulatory body to democratise the online games involving stakes, rather than imposing a blanket ban on it.

According to the Online Rummy Federation, the online rummy industry has a revenue turnover pegged at Rs 4,000 crores, annually. While some users dub such games as suspicious mainly due to their non-availability on popular apps like Play store or IoS, the game developers believe this is the new age entertainment that is categorised as a “game of chance and game of skills.

The demand to ban online games involving stakes has forced the game developers to step up their efforts in proposing a request to the state governments to draft a law for such games.Deepak Gullapalli, founder and CEO at Head Digital Works that operates an online rummy platform and fantasy sports, believes that betting and gambling and banning them is unconstitutional. Founded in 2016, Head Digital work (formerly Head Infotech) operates Demanding a law to democratise the game, Gullapalli says, “We also witnessed a rise in the number of people playing games of skill in the last one year.”

Considering the safety and security of the player, Sameer Barde, CEO at The

Online Rummy Federation, opined that a government body is required to license the online gaming sector. “Online rummy continues to be the biggest source of entertainment which is here to stay. We demand to formulate a government body that licenses the games of chance and skills. Most of these games have the

financial backing of top venture capitalists of India,” Barde stresses.

Shivang Ahuja, lead technical artiste in the gaming industry believes there is a boom in the poker gaming industry with professional gamers earning a lot of money. “Banning such games would not be a good idea because players are growing their gaming skills and becoming financially strong. Games of skills and chance is actually accelerating the gaming industry,” says Ahuja.