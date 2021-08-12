STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bumpy ride

Equestrian Fouaad Mirza’s father, Dr Hasneyn Mirza, is trying to keep his son in good spirits post Tokyo Olympics 2020

Published: 12th August 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: All eyes were on Bengaluru-based equestrian Fouaad Mirza, who was the first Indian equestrian rider from the city to secure a place in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Disappointed at how things turned out, no doubt, Fouaad – who is getting ready for the World Equestrian Events next year and for the Asian Games in 2022 – is keeping his father’s advice of “just get going” in mind. 

Fouaad who was trained with   single-minded focus for the Olympics, spent most of the last two years in Germany.  Looking past the performance in Tokyo, Fouaad and his father, Dr Hasneyn Mirza, a renowned veterinarian, are staying positive, raring to go for the next sporting event. The pandemic did prove to be a deterrent for many sportspersons, including Fouaad, but his father believes that as long as one maintains correct health protocols, nothing can deter the focus.

Off field, the father and son duo never miss a chance to discuss, analyse and strategise an upcoming game. “We discuss everything about the sport on a daily basis. Right from the horse to the training, we plan, accordingly. I would spend time whenever I can on websites streaming equestrian events and share my feedback and thoughts with Fouaad. If at all he wants to run anything by me about the horses, I’m always there,” says Mirza, who hails from a lineage of horse-lovers.

Ahead of departing to Tokyo, Mirza’s family stood by him, giving him confidence that he would deliver. “I always told him that he has to be a good ambassador to his country and family.  I told him to give his best. We know that he is trying his best and beyond that, we have to only wish him luck,” says Mirza, who also claims that it was difficult for Fouaad to get the minimum eligibility requirement for the Olympics due to travel bans and lack of equestrian events across the globe because of the pandemic.As a mentor, Mirza senior also ensured that Fouaad stayed positive all the time. 

After the equestrian’s performance at the Olympics, Mirza felt that his son did give a tough fight at such a ‘significant world event’. “He was disappointed after the elimination. But you have to keep the spirits high. After winding up in Tokyo, he went to Germany to compete in other equestrian events,” says Mirza who misses his son amidst the busy equestrian contests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp