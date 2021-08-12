Bumpy ride

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: All eyes were on Bengaluru-based equestrian Fouaad Mirza, who was the first Indian equestrian rider from the city to secure a place in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Disappointed at how things turned out, no doubt, Fouaad – who is getting ready for the World Equestrian Events next year and for the Asian Games in 2022 – is keeping his father’s advice of “just get going” in mind.

Fouaad who was trained with single-minded focus for the Olympics, spent most of the last two years in Germany. Looking past the performance in Tokyo, Fouaad and his father, Dr Hasneyn Mirza, a renowned veterinarian, are staying positive, raring to go for the next sporting event. The pandemic did prove to be a deterrent for many sportspersons, including Fouaad, but his father believes that as long as one maintains correct health protocols, nothing can deter the focus.

Off field, the father and son duo never miss a chance to discuss, analyse and strategise an upcoming game. “We discuss everything about the sport on a daily basis. Right from the horse to the training, we plan, accordingly. I would spend time whenever I can on websites streaming equestrian events and share my feedback and thoughts with Fouaad. If at all he wants to run anything by me about the horses, I’m always there,” says Mirza, who hails from a lineage of horse-lovers.

Ahead of departing to Tokyo, Mirza’s family stood by him, giving him confidence that he would deliver. “I always told him that he has to be a good ambassador to his country and family. I told him to give his best. We know that he is trying his best and beyond that, we have to only wish him luck,” says Mirza, who also claims that it was difficult for Fouaad to get the minimum eligibility requirement for the Olympics due to travel bans and lack of equestrian events across the globe because of the pandemic.As a mentor, Mirza senior also ensured that Fouaad stayed positive all the time.

After the equestrian’s performance at the Olympics, Mirza felt that his son did give a tough fight at such a ‘significant world event’. “He was disappointed after the elimination. But you have to keep the spirits high. After winding up in Tokyo, he went to Germany to compete in other equestrian events,” says Mirza who misses his son amidst the busy equestrian contests.