Civic bodies are custodians of lakes: Karnataka govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the directions of Karnataka High Court, the state government on Wednesday, reminded the city corporations to ensure that buffer zones are maintained. It also directed that all properties of nature and those not being specially reserved by the government, shall be vested in and belong to the municipal council and they shall act as trustees for management and control.

The orders stated that all public streams, reservoirs, cisterns, wells, springs, aqueducts, conduits, tunnels, pipes, pumps and other water works and all bridges, buildings and any adjacent land not belonging to private entities, shall be maintained by them. The order also stated that maintenance of all public tanks and regulating the re-excavation, repair and upkeep of all tanks, wells and other sources of water supply

and provision for unfiltered water supply for non-domestic use, should be ensured.

It also listed out the works prohibited and stated that tanks should not be used for any other purpose, other than storage or impounding of water, no construction of any structure on tank land is permitted. “No tank land can be occupied or be parted with for any cause which will obstruct the natural or normal course of inflow of water into or out of them, either upstream or down stream,” it read.

The order stated that the 30 metre buffer zone should be strictly maintained and any ongoing or standing construction should be removed, including commercial, residential or industrial. The Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Act should be followed.