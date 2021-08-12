Mysuru Rd-Kengeri Line closer to trials, nod awaited for launch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Southern Circle, Abhai Kumar Rai and his team began the two-day inspection of the 7.53-km Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line on Wednesday. This Reach-2 Line of Phase-II is likely to be launched within this month after the CMRS gives the green signal.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of BMRCL B L Yeshwanth Chavan said the inspection began in the morning from the Mysuru Road Metro station. “It was first done at the 66/33 KV receiving substation in the station to check the power supply for the third rail traction system. This was followed by inspection of viaduct, track system, electrical supply arrangements, and some other checks” he said. It was carried out at all stations enroute and ended at Kengeri bus terminal Metro station,” he said.

The inspection planned for Thursday will cover the Kengeri bus terminal station, Kengeri station, the interface between signalling and rolling stock (coaches), Chavan added. Speed trials by trains would also be done, he added. “All the safety aspects from construction to commissioning would be inspected and the preparedness of the complete system to carry passengers services would be checked,” the CPRO said.

This stretch is an extension of the Purple Line of Phase-I and comprises the six elevated stations.

As part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations, the BMRCL will be planting 10,000 saplings within the Bangalore Urban District. This is being done is association with the State Youth Empowerment and Sports Department and the State National Service Scheme, said an official release. Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K C Narayana Gowda inaugurated the event by planting a sapling in the campus of Jayaprakash Narayan National Youth Training Centre in Vidyanagar.