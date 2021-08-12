New Regional Passport Officer is IFS officer from Bengaluru

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has appointed Krishna K, a 2012-batch Indian Foreign Service officer as the Regional Passport Officer, Bengaluru. He assumed charge last month, succeeding Bharath Kumar Kuthati of the 2006-batch of IFS. The latter has been posted to the ministry in New Delhi.

Krishna is originally from Bengaluru and an alumnus of the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering. He had served as Third Secretary in the Indian Embassy in Russia (2014-16) and Second Secretary in Kazakhstan (2016-17) before being sent on deputation to the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Beijing (2018-20). In December last year, Krishna was posted back to the ministry in New Delhi. The RPO, Bengaluru, has jurisdiction over the entire state and processes around 3,000 passport applications every day.