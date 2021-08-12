STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

NHM stops supply of vital drugs to thalassemia patients

An estimated over 17,000 thalassemia patients in Karnataka have been hit by non-availability of life-saving iron chelation drugs.

Published: 12th August 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

pills, medicines

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An estimated over 17,000 thalassemia patients in Karnataka have been hit by non-availability of life-saving iron chelation drugs. The Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society of Bengaluru, which has been working with the state blood cell of Karnataka since 2018, pointed out that patients are having difficulty getting drugs like Desferal and Asunra, which are vital for thalassaemia patients and need to be taken every day. Thalassaemia is a common inherited blood disorder, where the body is unable to produce enough haemoglobin.

They pointed out that the National Health Mission (NHM), which provides free medicines, stopped supplying Desferal in February 2020 and Asunra since December 2020 to government hospitals. Another drug, Kelfer, is available at CV Raman Hospital. But all patients cannot take Kelfer due to severe side-effects. 

Gagandeep Singh Chandok, President, Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society of Bengaluru said, “Despite getting funds from the national NHM, we are being denied medications. Those dependent on Desferal and Asunra have to pay out of their pockets or are left to die if they cannot afford it. One patient would have to spend over `20,000 per month on drugs.”

In January 2020, when the Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society members met the State Blood Cell coordinator, they were asked to to set up a patient registry and station patients at every government hospital to ensure the drugs reach patients. “If this is what we are being asked to do then what is the role of the State Blood Cell? If they want us to do a patient registry for the state, let them give us sufficient funds and we will set up a project. Or does the State Blood Cell expect patients to go out and raise funds for registries, when the national hemoglobinopathies guidelines state that registries are the purview of state and national agencies,” added Chandok.

When the society requested that a vaccination drive be conducted, it was not carried out. They then raised funds and conducted a camp in June at Vikram Hospital. TNIE tried contacting NHM Director DR Arundhathi Chandrashekar, but she remained unavailable for comment. Dr Sangeetha, State Blood Cell coordinator, said, “On March 31, orders were sent to district health officials to purchase drugs and give it to district hospitals, depending on the number of patients. This is being followed.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
thalassemia
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp