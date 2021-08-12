Of problems and more problems

Jiddu Krishnamurti By

BENGALURU: There are not only personal problems, and the world in which we live is becoming more and more dangerous for all living things. And it seems to me that very few of us are able to meet the challenge completely and totally, and during these talks here we are going, if we can, in detail into the many problems. These problems are not separate, they are interrelated; if one wishes to solve one’s own personal problems apart from the problem of existence as a whole, I am afraid we shall not be able to find the correct answer.

So we must, if we may, consider the whole structure of our society and civilisation in which we live. We are not only concerned with the economic, social problems, political, as well as all the problems that we have to face every day: livelihood, the enormous amount of suffering that’s going on in the world, the deterioration of human morality, his behaviour, the problems of fear, pleasure and the very complex problem of not only individual suffering, but the suffering of humanity.

And then there is the problem of death, love and if there is any truth or all the realities we have to face are so enormous that we have neither the time, the inclination or the energy to find out for ourselves if there is, or if there is not, a truth which when grasped or understood or related that truth will perhaps absolve all our problems. This is what we are going to talk over together during these three or four weeks. So it is not a diversion, an entertainment, something that you listen to for an hour and forget all about it afterwards, but it is something that we have to consider very seriously, give our minds and heart to understand the extraordinary complex problem of our existence.

I do not know how serious you are, or how curious you are, with what intention you come and listen to these talks; if these talks have any relationship to your life, to your daily existence or you are merely seeking something that is pleasurable for an hour or entertaining intellectually and then go away without actually understanding what is being said and related to our daily life.

So in communicating with each other, that is, not only verbally, and also there is non-verbal communication which demands a great deal of earnestness, a great deal of not only intellectual capacity; that is, to be awake and to find out for ourselves what is true and what is false. And so we have to spend, not only the understanding of words, because each will interpret a meaning or give a meaning to the word, but we have to meet each other at a level that is serious, that demands your attention, your care, your affection.