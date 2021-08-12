Pain point

Dr Raghu Nagaraju By

BENGALURU: Covid-19 has changed the way the world works, with a vast majority of professionals working from home since the pandemic broke out. Many work-at-home professionals fall short of the necessary infrastructure that provides seating comfort and maintains their posture for long hours. In addition, many people might even lag in health etiquette leading to common problems such as the back, shoulder, hip, and joint pain, among others.

The lack of an ergonomic setup and adequate physical exercise also adds to the worsening of these conditions. However, with WFH being the new normal, it is crucial to undertake necessary precautions and be mindful of the effective ways to manage them. Consulting a medical expert through teleconsultation or a hospital visit well within time plays a crucial role in preventing these conditions from turning fatal.

Furthermore, one might have to endure several other indirect orthopedic problems. Around 64 per cent of Indians don’t get adequate exercise. For them, heading to their offices might have been one shallow form of physical activity. It also provides them sunlight exposure that ensures optimum Vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency is orthopedically unhealthy.

Get timely help

Knee or shoulder pain can quickly turn into a medical emergency, and few symptoms one should look out for are:

Acute shoulder pain on movements

Crackling or clinching sounds causing discomfort

Shoulder stiffness

Sleep disruption due to agony

Swelling, soreness, or cracklings sounds in knee joints while/after climbing stairs

In case any of the above symptoms are experienced, head to the emergency room immediately.

Get moving to relieve pain

Covid-19 upended all sorts of routines that humans naturally crave on nearly every level. With gyms being closed for most parts of the pandemic, a sedentary lifestyle and moving less might lead to weight gain and muscle loss.

Start walking.

Stretch your hamstrings. Limber up the tendons that run up the back of the thigh to improve poor posture

Rotate your neck. It will help improve range of motion and loosen stiff muscles

Squeeze your shoulders. Press your shoulder blades towards the middle back

Strengthen your core. It supports good breathing and good posture

Extend your spine. Stand up and lean back, forming an arch for 15-20 seconds. Yoga is a great option, too

For patients, virtual care appointments can be conducted for acute pain consultations and preventive care.

For more severe or chronic pain, visiting a doctor is recommended.

(The writer is a senior consultant, orthopedics and bone & joint surgery, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road)