STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Take action against violators of court order, Karnataka HC tells Bengaluru top chief

The court, on three occasions, starting from August 30, 2019, had directed BBMP not to carry out any work on building islands within the lake area of 137.24 acres.

Published: 12th August 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Orally observing that the state government must act against unveiling of the statue of Lord Shiva on the artificial island created in Begur Lake, violating the Karnataka High Court’s order, the court on Wednesday directed the city police commissioner to personally look into it and initiate action in accordance with law, besides deputing police personnel to keep constant vigil on the island.A special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order after the court’s attention was drawn towards the unveiling of the statue, defying the order passed in the PIL filed by Citizen Action Group in 2014.

The court, on three occasions, starting from August 30, 2019, had directed BBMP not to carry out any work on building islands within the lake area of 137.24 acres. It had also directed BBMP to ensure 
that no work is carried out to reduce the existing lake area without the leave of the court.

Referring to this, Environment Support Group, one of the respondents, filed a memo stating that the BBMP violated the order of the court by permitting the unveiling of the idol and placing saffron flags. It also provided details of social media posts on the issue of the statue.

“The aggrieved party can challenge or can apply for modification of the order. However, if what is stated in the memo is true, the practice of defying the court order should be deprecated,” the court cautioned.
“All orders were passed with an intention to protect and rejuvenate the lake. The Begur Lake issue is about BBMP creating an artificial island to install the statue. It is whether BBMP is allowed to do so, and not a religious issue,” the court added.

Meanwhile, BBMP informed the court that status quo ante has been restored by covering the statue with a tarpaulin sheet and removing the saffron flags too. The court asked the city police commissioner to depute personnel and keep constant vigil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court bengaluru
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp