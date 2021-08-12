Take action against violators of court order, Karnataka HC tells Bengaluru top chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Orally observing that the state government must act against unveiling of the statue of Lord Shiva on the artificial island created in Begur Lake, violating the Karnataka High Court’s order, the court on Wednesday directed the city police commissioner to personally look into it and initiate action in accordance with law, besides deputing police personnel to keep constant vigil on the island.A special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order after the court’s attention was drawn towards the unveiling of the statue, defying the order passed in the PIL filed by Citizen Action Group in 2014.

The court, on three occasions, starting from August 30, 2019, had directed BBMP not to carry out any work on building islands within the lake area of 137.24 acres. It had also directed BBMP to ensure

that no work is carried out to reduce the existing lake area without the leave of the court.

Referring to this, Environment Support Group, one of the respondents, filed a memo stating that the BBMP violated the order of the court by permitting the unveiling of the idol and placing saffron flags. It also provided details of social media posts on the issue of the statue.

“The aggrieved party can challenge or can apply for modification of the order. However, if what is stated in the memo is true, the practice of defying the court order should be deprecated,” the court cautioned.

“All orders were passed with an intention to protect and rejuvenate the lake. The Begur Lake issue is about BBMP creating an artificial island to install the statue. It is whether BBMP is allowed to do so, and not a religious issue,” the court added.

Meanwhile, BBMP informed the court that status quo ante has been restored by covering the statue with a tarpaulin sheet and removing the saffron flags too. The court asked the city police commissioner to depute personnel and keep constant vigil.