STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin

This is higher compared to the 510 children who tested positive between July 22 and July 31 an indicator that Covid-19 infection is spreading among children at a faster rate.

Published: 13th August 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid fears of a spread of Covid-19 infection among children and debates over starting school in offline mode from August 23, at least 543 children in Bengaluru in the age-group of 0-18 have tested positive between August 1 and 11.

This is higher compared to the 510 children who tested positive between July 22 and July 31 an indicator that Covid-19 infection is spreading among children at a faster rate.

According to the BBMP bulletin, between August 1 and 11, 210 children aged 0-9 years and 333 aged 10-18 years had reported positive. Of the total of 543, 270 are girls and 273 are boys. 

While the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is said to be targeting kids predominantly, the increasing infection among children in Bengaluru has become a cause for worry among parents and other stakeholders. 

Delay in vax for children worries parents

Continue d f ro m pag e 3 Parents’ worry seems justified as vaccination for those below 18 has not yet started even as the State Government is contemplating reopening schools in the offline mode, starting with Classes 9-12, from August 23.

While there is a rise in numbers, BBMP officials sought to play down the concerns and allay fears.

They said that although the numbers are rising, the positivity rate is not, and that the ratio of children testing positive to the daily positivity rate is constant, indicating that the entire family could have turned positive in cases where children were found to be positive.

BBMP Special Commissioner (health), D Randeep, told The New Indian Express that absolute numbers do not convey anything.

The positive cases have remained between 12-14 per cent and has not gone above 15 per cent. A close watch is being kept on the total paediatric Covid-19 cases.

“The positivity rate has been the same since July, and so there is no need to worry, ” he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru Children COVID 19
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp