Bengaluru police reach out to Africans living in city with ‘Hello Desk’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Against the backdrop of the alleged custodial death of a Congolese citizen and subsequent violence outside the JC Nagar police station during a protest recently, the East Division police held a meeting with African nationals on Thursday, where they tried to address their problems during the pandemic, while also warning them against indulging in any kind of illegal activities.

The aim of the meeting ‘Hello Africa Desk’ was to help build a clean rapport with African nationals residing in the city. A senior police officer from Banasawadi police station said that D Sharanappa, DCP (East) commenced the meeting, which saw the participation of over 100 Africans, including students, who shared their problems during the pandemic.

Some of them were unable to fly back home owing to international flights being cancelled. However, they

have consulted their respective embassies for help.

Meanwhile, the police, through the meeting, wanted to convey the message that they are not against anyone. However, their war against drug peddlers and those repeatedly involving in illegal activities around the city will continue. A police officer from the North Division said that such meetings need to be held regularly.