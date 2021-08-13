New polytechnic curriculum to focus on jobs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Higher Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan launched a revamped curriculum for Polytechnic diploma students on Thursday. The minister said that extensive consultations with industry, academia, alumni and government authorities were held before launching the new syllabus and ideas from diploma courses in countries like Germany, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore were incorporated.

“Focus is on increasing students’ employability and to align the courses with NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework) and global standards to suit the current developments and demands,” said Narayan, who also launched as many as eight new Diploma programmes.

The eight new courses launched are Alternative Energy Technologies, Cyber security, Food Processing & Preservation, Travel & Tourism (including logistics management), Cloud Computing & Big Data, Automation & Robotics, Direction, Screenplay Writing and TV production, Cyber physical systems & Security.

These courses will be introduced in colleges at Gouribidanuru, Shiralakoppa, Kudligi, Rabakavi, Banahatti, Aurad, SJ Polytechnic of Bengaluru, Chennagiri, Koppa, Honnali and Kapu (Udupi).

Other than this, third year students will also be able to opt for specialisation pathways in 12 subjects.