STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tenders to carry out prelim civil works in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout to be out shortly

The Layout will be the second biggest of BDA and 28,000 sites will be readied here on 3,546 acres and 12 guntas. The Layout will extend across 17 villages between Doddaballapur and Hesaraghatta.

Published: 13th August 2021 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

BDA began the process of illegal buildings that had come up in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout last month.

BDA began the process of illegal buildings that had come up in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout last month. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By S. Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Works pertaining to the formation of the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout are going on rapidly with the first set of tenders, one for carrying out civil works and another to appoint an agency to help obtain environmental clearance, will be called shortly.

This proposal would be placed in front of the BDA Board meeting on Friday for its consent, said senior officials.

The Layout will be the second biggest of BDA and 28,000 sites will be readied here on 3,546 acres and 12 guntas. The Layout will extend across 17 villages between Doddaballapur and Hesaraghatta.

An official told TNIE, “We have already issued compensation awards for acceptance by owners of 1,300 acres and 673 acres of them have been acquired. Within just two months, so much acquisition has been carried out which has never happened before in BDA. The tendering process is set to get underway shortly but this will be for the entire layout not just for the land we are in the process of acquiring presently. The compensation land to be handed over to land losers will alone be left out of it,” he said.

Asked about the initial works proposed, the official said that Site grading (leveling of land), Site numbering, and laying of drainages on either side will be among the works covered under the tenders.

Another official said the process of procuring an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board would be taken up simultaneously.

“Setting up of an agency and getting the necessary clearance could take two months,” he said.

Another official said there was an urgent need on the part of the government to initiate some process to resolve the numerous litigations faced by the BDA.

“Our land audit report by E I Technologies has revealed that 2,373 acres of land were available for acquisition by the authority,” he said.

There are nearly 7,000 cases pending against BDA in various courts of which nearly 3,400 of them are in the High Court alone, he added.

“If some mediation or solution can be found to the issue, we would be able to acquire another 5,000 acres of land. Even if BDA gets a minimum of Rs 20 crore per acre by selling them, we would be able to earn Rs One lakh crore. Not only can be make ourselves into a profit making organisation, we would also be able to help the State government financially,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp