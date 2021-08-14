Active Covid cases drop in Bengaluru, but trend remains a worry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although active cases have slid to 22,703 in Karnataka and 8,189 in the state capital of Bengaluru, the health department is especially wary about the “jittery” trends in the increasing numbers over the past few days.

With Kerala and Maharashtra recording a high number of Covid-19 cases, health officials are keeping their eyes on active cases, which have increased steadily from 22,569 cases on July 28 to 24,414 cases on August 5. Just when there was a decline on consecutive days after August 5, active cases again shot up on August 11 to 22,851.

Bengaluru, on its part, also recorded an increase in active cases on consecutive days between July 28 and August 3 -- from 8,176 cases to 8,986 cases -- and after a week of declining caseload, recorded a 1.12 per cent increase.

While the increase has been marginal, experts say it indicates that the second wave had not completely died down, even as the state is anxious about the third wave coming in. The worries of health officials and experts point to the two peaks of the first and second wave, respectively -- the highest number of active cases in the first wave was 1,20,929 on October 10 last year, while that of the second wave was a whopping 6,05,494 on May 15 this year.

While there is a big fall from 6.05 lakh cases to 22,703 cases, health officials are wary about another peak in active cases that could dwarf the second wave’s peak. Meanwhile, with 1,669 Covid cases that took the state’s tally to 29,26,401, the positivity rate reduced from 7.23 per cent to 7.20 per cent.

There were 1,672 discharges in the day, which took the recovery rate from 97.95 per cent to 97.96 per cent. The mortality rate stayed the same at 1.26 per cent, even as 26 deaths took the state toll to 36,933. Active cases reduced from 22,728 to 22,703.

Bengaluru added 425 new cases, which took the city’s tally to 12,32,220. The recovery rate stayed the same at 98.04 per cent, and mortality rate remained at 1.29 per cent, with five deaths taking the city’s toll at 15,993.