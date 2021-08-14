Another muted I-Day in Covid shadow, frontline workers to be honoured

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 75th Independence Day celebration in Bengaluru on Sunday will be a simple affair, in adherence to the Health ministry’s Covid protocol. Crowding will not be allowed, and wearing of masks and proper sanitisation will be strictly followed.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hoist the national flag at 9am at Manekshaw Parade Grounds, and only VIPs and VVIPs will be allowed to attend. All guests are to be seated by 8.45am and the Chief Minister will arrive at the venue by 8.55am. School and college students will not be allowed to participate.

Karnataka police will tighten security, and involve all wings of the force, including the Karnataka State Reserve Police, traffic police, dog squad, Home Guards and Central Reserve Police Force for security. Sixty CCTV cameras and two baggage scanning counters will be installed.

Over 100 Covid-19 warriors like doctors, health workers and sanitation workers will be felicitated during the ceremony, in recognition of their noble service in the fight against the pandemic, and 25 individuals who were cured of the infection will also be invited. Fire tenders and ambulances will be on standby, and beds have also been reserved in hospitals.

Run for Bharat

A 5-km run has been organised by Tridhara at Vidyaranyapura. Since four years, the organisation has been conducting ‘Run for Bharat’ and this year with Covid in place, they have reduced the participants to 200 people. Over 25-30 volunteers will be be placed in and around Vidyaranyapura to direct the runners.

“It is organised to instill a patriotism and pay respect to martyrs. This year the run is dedicated to all the health care workers , group D staff and everyone else fighting during the pandemic” said Prashant, a volunteer.