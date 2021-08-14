STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru says, love thy neighbours: Survey

The study also showed that 98.79% acknowledged that their relationship and dependence on neighbours, local vendors and support staff improved during the lockdown. 

Published: 14th August 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

apartments, buildings, houses

Image of residential buildings used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While many Covid-positive patients suffered in isolation during the lockdown, a survey by MyGate Trust Circle revealed that 99 per cent of Bengalureans combated stress and loneliness with ‘real relationships’.

MyGate conducted a national survey to understand the impact of these changes on the ‘Trust Circle’ of an individual in 12 cities, including Bengaluru. Interestingly, Bengalureans voted for ‘neighbours’ as their preferred choice to rely upon.

The study also showed that 98.79% acknowledged that their relationship and dependence on neighbours, local vendors and support staff improved during the lockdown.  Abhishek Kumar, COO and Co-Founder, MyGate, said, “As many as 90.73% respondents in Bengaluru acknowledged “improved connect and dependability on the neighbourhood”.

Bengalureans who spoke to TNIE agreed with the survey report. It showed 80.65 per cent Bengalureans now are more likely to be dependent on neighbours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp