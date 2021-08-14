Bengaluru says, love thy neighbours: Survey

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While many Covid-positive patients suffered in isolation during the lockdown, a survey by MyGate Trust Circle revealed that 99 per cent of Bengalureans combated stress and loneliness with ‘real relationships’.

MyGate conducted a national survey to understand the impact of these changes on the ‘Trust Circle’ of an individual in 12 cities, including Bengaluru. Interestingly, Bengalureans voted for ‘neighbours’ as their preferred choice to rely upon.

The study also showed that 98.79% acknowledged that their relationship and dependence on neighbours, local vendors and support staff improved during the lockdown. Abhishek Kumar, COO and Co-Founder, MyGate, said, “As many as 90.73% respondents in Bengaluru acknowledged “improved connect and dependability on the neighbourhood”.

Bengalureans who spoke to TNIE agreed with the survey report. It showed 80.65 per cent Bengalureans now are more likely to be dependent on neighbours.