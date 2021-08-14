Hues of freedom 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city offers different strokes for different folks...a multi-cultural environment, safe spaces, the ability to chase dreams. Ahead of Independence Day, Bengalureans share the freedom namma ooru offers

Bengaluru has given me the creative freedom to express myself. In comparison to other cities, Bengaluru has a multicultural environment where one can freely exchange ideas, cultural beliefs, or anything else. For music artistes, it is an untapped goldmine because the city has multiple layers of audience. As far as art is concerned, Bengaluru is always about you and I and not you versus I.

— Arjun Sharma aka Quake, rapper

From enjoying the nightlife to visiting heritage sites in the city, the place has given unrestricted access to different kinds of places. Safety has never been an issue at any point. The city is far more liberal and accepting when it comes to the way one dresses.

Akshitha Nadella, design student

Being born and brought up in Bengaluru is a gift, which has given me the exposure to diverse cultures – all of which opened my mind to different sets of ideologies. Now, I am far more accepting of many beliefs and cultures. The exposure also gave me the freedom to learn more languages, including Tamil and Tulu. Bengaluru gives the opportunity to express oneself freely, and is by far the most tolerant city in the country.

Aishwarya MR, law student

Bengaluru has given me a comfort zone and allows me to socialise with people from different states. As Bengalureans, we are proud of this culture. The city has given us the freedom to live a western lifestyle with a rich cultural vibrancy. Krishnappa Gowtham, cricketer

Bengaluru adapts to what you need it to be. I have always had the freedom to be myself even when I didn’t know who I am. It’s because the city gives you the freedom to be who you want to be at your own pace. Want to get in touch with your roots? No problem. Want to find a new dream? Go for it. No one rushes you. Except maybe the traffic. Yes, the city has its issues. But nowhere else will you find the chill vibes where everyone is saying, “Swalpa adjust maadi!”. — Deepika Singhania, content marketer

Freedom for me is the desire to dream and hope that those dreams come true. That’s exactly what a city like Bengaluru offers youngsters. In addition, it provides an open platform to chase those dreams. Giving wings to one’s dream is the biggest freedom that any place can offer.

Abhishek Iyengar, theatre practitioner

I moved to the city almost two decades ago and fell in love with what it has to offer. Today, being an entrepreneur, it’s important to me that the city encourages a culture of risk-taking, which is possibly why it is home to most of the successful startups in the country. The freedom to innovate, start ventures and even fail, the city envelopes you with a feeling of a ‘can do’ attitude.

Deepti Kat, restaurateur

To me, freedom is about the opportunity to prosper and succeed. Bengaluru is always brimming with energy and opportunities. It’s a mini-India in itself with a great mix of people and cultures. It’s always evolving, and for someone who is focused on startups, Bengaluru is paradise.

Julaiha J, senior account director