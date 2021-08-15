STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
75,000 saplings to be planted across Bengaluru

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta inaugurates the rainwater harvesting project at Freedom Park

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the occasion of Independence Day, many NGOs, citizen welfare groups along with Karnataka Forest Department, horticulture department and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have undertaken an afforestation drive.

Under the Koti Vruksha project, they have joined hands to plant 75,000 saplings across the city on August 14 and 15 and ensure there is 100 per cent survival. As a part of it, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta participated in the sapling plantation drive at Freedom Park.

He said all parks in Bengaluru will have a recharge well to avoid the wastage of rainwater. United Way Bengaluru has joined this initiative along with BBMP to ensure that 1,300 parks in BBMP’s limits have recharge wells. Six more recharge wells will be scientifically set up in Freedom Park, which already has 24 recharge wells. Each well will hold approximately 4,000 litres of water.  

Rajkumar Dugar of Citizens for Citizens and a member of Koti Vruksha Sainya said the initiative was started last year, but this time it is more focused. 

