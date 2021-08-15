STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bommanahalli SUV arson: More people may be behind crime

Upset, they allegedly set fire to the two SUVs and escaped after stealing a bike parked in front of a house nearby.

Published: 15th August 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after three suspects were arrested for allegedly setting fire to two cars belonging to Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy, police have intensified their investigation and are interrogating the trio to ascertain the involvement of others.

Soon after the incident, Bommanahalli police nabbed Sagar (19), Sridhar (20) and Naveen (22). During preliminary investigation, the two confessed that they were frustrated over being unable to meet Reddy and seek his help.

Upset, they allegedly set fire to the two SUVs and escaped after stealing a bike parked in front of a house nearby. “We are probing further to confirm any probable involvement of others,” police said. Meanwhile, Reddy said, “There are people who are behind this planned act, which was executed by the accused. They should be traced.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp