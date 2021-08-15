Bommanahalli SUV arson: More people may be behind crime

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after three suspects were arrested for allegedly setting fire to two cars belonging to Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy, police have intensified their investigation and are interrogating the trio to ascertain the involvement of others.

Soon after the incident, Bommanahalli police nabbed Sagar (19), Sridhar (20) and Naveen (22). During preliminary investigation, the two confessed that they were frustrated over being unable to meet Reddy and seek his help.

Upset, they allegedly set fire to the two SUVs and escaped after stealing a bike parked in front of a house nearby. “We are probing further to confirm any probable involvement of others,” police said. Meanwhile, Reddy said, “There are people who are behind this planned act, which was executed by the accused. They should be traced.”