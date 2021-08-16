STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru MLA car blaze: Three miscreants grilled, sent to judicial custody

After three days of thorough interrogation by Bommanahalli police, three of the miscreants who set fire to two cars of MLA Satish Reddy, were handed over to judicial custody.

The charred remains of two cars that were set afire by miscreants at Bommanhalli MLA Satish Reddy’s residence in Bengaluru on Thursday.

BJP MLA Satish Reddy’s car that was torched by miscreants. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After three days of thorough interrogation by Bommanahalli police, three of the miscreants who set fire to two cars of MLA Satish Reddy, were handed over to judicial custody. During the investigation, police found that a history-sheeter is behind the incident and police are yet to collect evidence.

A senior police officer said that Sagar (19), Sridhar (20) and Naveen (22) were thoroughly grilled and their phone call records were verified. "Preliminary investigations revealed they were in contact with one of the history-sheeters for a few days and we are gathering evidence to take him into custody. However, we did not trace any involvement of other persons connected to political parties or any individual rivalry," he added.

Bengaluru MLA Satish Reddy on Saturday said the reason given by the accused can't be believed. "They are alcoholics and one of them is a drug addict. It was a premeditated act, people who are behind this, planned and executed it through the accused. They should be traced by the police team," Reddy added.

On Thursday, three miscreants torched two SUVs of the MLA. The accused confessed they committed the act as one of them was not given an opportunity to meet the MLA on two occasions and they were upset that Reddy was not helping the poor.

