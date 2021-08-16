STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

With 85,761 cases, Mahadevapura in Bengaluru clocks highest COVID-19 caseload

As of August 14, BBMP data shows that Mahadevapura has reported 85,761 cases, and has at least 462 active cases.

Published: 16th August 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers the Covid vaccine to a woman in Bengaluru

A health worker administers the Covid vaccine to a woman in Bengaluru. (Photo| Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Throughout the pandemic, Mahadevapura Assembly constituency has contributed the biggest chunk of COVID-19 patients, clocking 85,761 cases. Officials say the high caseload is due to the density of the population in the constituency, with many apartment complexes reporting COVID cases.

As of August 14, BBMP data shows that Mahadevapura has reported 85,761 cases, and has at least 462 active cases. There have been 597 reported deaths here, and 84,702 patients have recovered. The positivity rate in the past 14 days has been the highest, at 1.13 per cent. Currently, Mahadevapura has the largest number of 49 active containment zones in the city.

A health officer from Mahadevapura zone said, "The constituency is heavily populated, hence, the high caseload. This apart, we have always carried out a high number of tests, at times crossing 6,000 per day. We focus on RT-PCR tests. However, there have been cases of inter-state travellers who caught the infection, which added to the caseload."

Meanwhile, officials have been carrying out containment measures. "We have teams who keep checking if the Covid-positive individuals are following isolation protocol by not moving out their houses. A home buddy team calls the patient and asks if any assistance is required. There have also been cases where people staying in apartment complexes have caught the infection, we inform the neighbouring flat-dwellers so they can take utmost caution," said a BBMP officer.

Bommanahalli constituency stands next on the list with 74,555 cases, 399 active cases and 699 Covid deaths. The number of recovered patients is 73,517. Many cases are migrant workers and labourers. "Construction labourers have tested positive, as also migrant workers who have come down from states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Right now, the active cases are low and positivity rate is less than 1 per cent," said a Bommanahalli health officer. 

The constituency which contributed the least number of cases is Chamarajpet, though it has a market, shops and establishments, with a lot of people movement. It has reported only 11,841 positive cases, 233 deaths and has 33 active cases. The positivity rate is just 0.14 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Mahadevapura Bengaluru
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp