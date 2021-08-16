With 85,761 cases, Mahadevapura in Bengaluru clocks highest COVID-19 caseload

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Throughout the pandemic, Mahadevapura Assembly constituency has contributed the biggest chunk of COVID-19 patients, clocking 85,761 cases. Officials say the high caseload is due to the density of the population in the constituency, with many apartment complexes reporting COVID cases.

As of August 14, BBMP data shows that Mahadevapura has reported 85,761 cases, and has at least 462 active cases. There have been 597 reported deaths here, and 84,702 patients have recovered. The positivity rate in the past 14 days has been the highest, at 1.13 per cent. Currently, Mahadevapura has the largest number of 49 active containment zones in the city.

A health officer from Mahadevapura zone said, "The constituency is heavily populated, hence, the high caseload. This apart, we have always carried out a high number of tests, at times crossing 6,000 per day. We focus on RT-PCR tests. However, there have been cases of inter-state travellers who caught the infection, which added to the caseload."

Meanwhile, officials have been carrying out containment measures. "We have teams who keep checking if the Covid-positive individuals are following isolation protocol by not moving out their houses. A home buddy team calls the patient and asks if any assistance is required. There have also been cases where people staying in apartment complexes have caught the infection, we inform the neighbouring flat-dwellers so they can take utmost caution," said a BBMP officer.

Bommanahalli constituency stands next on the list with 74,555 cases, 399 active cases and 699 Covid deaths. The number of recovered patients is 73,517. Many cases are migrant workers and labourers. "Construction labourers have tested positive, as also migrant workers who have come down from states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Right now, the active cases are low and positivity rate is less than 1 per cent," said a Bommanahalli health officer.

The constituency which contributed the least number of cases is Chamarajpet, though it has a market, shops and establishments, with a lot of people movement. It has reported only 11,841 positive cases, 233 deaths and has 33 active cases. The positivity rate is just 0.14 per cent.