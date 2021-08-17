BBMP keeps eye on rising Covid cases in apartments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the rising clusters and containment zones in the city, BBMP officials and health department are keeping a close watch on the number of cases in apartment complexes and hostels.

Officials have sternly informed apartment complexes to ensure that movement of people is under control and according to Covid-appropriate behaviour. The BBMP has also warned them of surprise checks and informed that penalties will be imposed if anyone is found violating the norms.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said there are over 1,000 apartment complexes in the city, housing over 11 lakh people. “Cases are being reported from hostels. The staffers and teams are checking if there are sufficient provisions for isolation and quarantine and are also shifting positive patients and their contacts to Covid Care Centres (CCC),” he added.

Gupta pointed out that so far of those who tested positive, around 180 from the government quota and nearly 90 from the private quota, have been admitted to hospitals.

According to BBMP records, there are 172 containment zones in Bengaluru as on August 15, of which 49 are in Mahadevapura, 25 in Yelahanka, 36 in East zone, 11 in West zone, 24 in Bommanahalli, 21 in South zone, five in RR Nagar and one in Dasarahalli. Of these 80 are apartment, nine hostels and 81 individual homes.