Bengaluru: Now, doctors at your doorstep to check vaccine, Covid details

“Citizens’ health is very crucial at this moment. The right information will not just help decide the course of action in the coming days but also plan the direction of working.

Published: 17th August 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, MLA Rizwan Arshad and BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta launch the ‘BBMP doctors at your doorstep’ campaign at the Palike’s Head Office in Bengaluru | Shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Citizens’ health is very crucial at this moment. The right information will not just help decide the course of action in the coming days but also plan the direction of working. Thus, citizens must cooperate and share accurate information with health professionals,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of house-to-house health survey from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike head office, he said, citizens could be scared of the police, but not of doctors. 
“The surveyors will not just check vaccination details, but also help Covid-positive patients in getting admitted to hospitals immediately. Those belonging to the economically-weaker sections, find it difficult to approach a doctor, but now doctors will come to everyone’s doorstep,” he said.

Ashoka said everyone should share information related to their comorbidities, vaccination, Covid infection and recovery details, or any other health issues. “This will also help them get admitted to the right hospital when tested positive,” he added. 

In the beginning, the survey will be conducted in 54 wards, a minimum of two wards in every assembly constituency will be surveyed. In one month, the exercise will be extended to all 198 wards. Each team comprising five doctors and paramedics have been given a target to survey 50 homes every day. All the data collected will be stored in the tabs online, no paper documentation will be done. 

Each team will move in assigned vehicles with ID cards. The team will comprise MBBS/ BDS and Ayush doctors, along with paramedics. All team members will be in uniform with ‘Palike vaidyaru nimma mane bagilige, nimma arogyave namma dhyeya’ (Palike doctors at your doorstep, your health is our priority), printed on it. 

Ashoka added that festivities are round the corner and in another three to four days the CM will take a final call on how they should be held. “If the health survey shows a decline in health status, cases rise or experts point to the need, then strict measures will have to be enforced and tough decisions will have to be taken,” he said.

