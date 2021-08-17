STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Car loaded with gelatin sticks explodes in Bengaluru, kills man

Blast near Kanakapura spreads panic among villagers

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Panic gripped Marale Gavi Mutt village near Kanakapura after a 48-year-old man was charred to death when his car, laden with gelatin sticks, exploded on Monday evening.  The blast was so severe that the car was ripped apart and the loud bang could be heard over long distances. 

The deceased was torn into pieces and his body parts were found metres away from the car, the police said. The deceased, Mahesh P -- a resident of Kanakapura, was working as a mining tools dealer. A senior police officer said the blast occurred around 2.30 pm, and they took time to even identify it as a four-wheeler.

Mahesh was carrying the gelatin sticks to a crushing site run by Shakti Minings where a lot of labourers were at work. The blast occurred a little distance away from the quarry averting an even bigger disaster. Mahesh had parked his car and was waiting for someone when the explosion occurred, the police said.

Soon after the explosion, Sathanur police rushed to the spot, while senior police officers along with FSL experts arrived to carry out the investigation.

