Nearly 94% of eligible population in Bengaluru urban has got at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath on Monday informed that nearly 94 per cent of the targetted population in the area has been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and is leading in Karnataka in terms of immunization coverage.

The data shared by the DC doesn't include the areas in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. BBMP ranks second in the state for covering 65.41 per cent of its population with at least one dose of the vaccine.

"Of 10,62,262 eligible people, 9,97,288 people have got their first dose in Bengaluru Urban region and 21.28 percent, that is 2,26,148 people have got the second dose. As for BBMP, 61,76,873 people out of 94,42,274 eligible people have received the first shot, and 23.24 percent, that is 21,95,040 people have got the second dose," said J Manjunath.

These figures are as of August 12. The city is not seeing vaccine hesitancy as it did in the initial phases of the vaccination drive and the only way to improve the coverage is to increase supply, officials said.

As of August 16, Bengaluru Urban had 16,516 doses and BBMP had 50,000 doses in stock. As per BBMP war room data of August 15, the 18-44 years category comprises the highest population coverage when it comes to the first vaccine dose. 61.41 percent or 34,94,802 people in this section have received the jab. The 45-59 age group stands second, with 23.72 percent or 13,50,132 people who have got their first shot. Citizens above 60 years of age stand third and comprise 14.87 percent of the population (8,46,046) who have got the first dose.

Apart from vaccination coverage, in view of the impending third wave, hospitals are being equipped with ICU, ventilator beds, oxygen storage tanks, and oxygen generation plants. In the three taluka hospitals of Anekal, Yelahanka, and KR Puram, 28 ICU and ventilator beds have been kept ready, in addition to 20 paediatric ICU beds in the Anekal taluk hospital.

"One kilo-litre of liquid medical oxygen tank and a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plant has been installed in the three taluk hospitals. This way, there will be no dependency on oxygen cylinders or storage, as we saw in the second wave," Manjunath added.