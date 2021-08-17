STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Non-Kannadigas can now learn Kannada, take exam

KDA, Kannada Hampi varsity team up, to develop online module too

Published: 17th August 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To help non-Kannadigas learn the state’s language, the Kannada Development Authority, in association with Kannada University in Hampi, is planning to conduct exams. They are developing textbooks for those who want to learn the language and write exams. An online module will also be developed.

There are a large number of people, especially in Bengaluru, who speak other languages. KDA had earlier initiated classes for non-Kannadigas at their doorsteps, but it couldn’t be a reality due to the pandemic. KDA even launched an online portal, but that wasn’t a success either.

TS Nagabharana, Chairman, Kannada Development Authority, told TNIE that they are gearing up to make the latest initiative a full-fledged model. “We are collaborating with Kannada University and Central Institute of Indian Languages to develop a prescribed textbook. It will be available online too. We expect it to be ready in six months. A team of experts has met twice and taken the process further,’’ he said.

It will not be mandatory for non-Kannadigas to learn the language or appear for the exams. “The university will conduct the exams and the person who passes gets a certificate,’’ he said. KDA sources said that one needs to know Kannada to apply for government jobs. “Non-Kannadigas who want to apply should pass this exam first,” they added.

The Sarojini Mahishi Report had recommended job reservations for Kannadigas in the private sector in Karnataka. Since the State cannot make it mandatory, it amended the Karnataka Industrial Employment Rules, 1961, a few months ago, stressing that priority should be given to Kannadigas in private sector jobs. As per rules, those residing in Karnataka for not less than 15 years and who can write, read, talk and understand Kannada, are eligible to be recruited by private industries for clerical and other jobs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannada
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp