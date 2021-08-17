Non-Kannadigas can now learn Kannada, take exam

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To help non-Kannadigas learn the state’s language, the Kannada Development Authority, in association with Kannada University in Hampi, is planning to conduct exams. They are developing textbooks for those who want to learn the language and write exams. An online module will also be developed.

There are a large number of people, especially in Bengaluru, who speak other languages. KDA had earlier initiated classes for non-Kannadigas at their doorsteps, but it couldn’t be a reality due to the pandemic. KDA even launched an online portal, but that wasn’t a success either.

TS Nagabharana, Chairman, Kannada Development Authority, told TNIE that they are gearing up to make the latest initiative a full-fledged model. “We are collaborating with Kannada University and Central Institute of Indian Languages to develop a prescribed textbook. It will be available online too. We expect it to be ready in six months. A team of experts has met twice and taken the process further,’’ he said.

It will not be mandatory for non-Kannadigas to learn the language or appear for the exams. “The university will conduct the exams and the person who passes gets a certificate,’’ he said. KDA sources said that one needs to know Kannada to apply for government jobs. “Non-Kannadigas who want to apply should pass this exam first,” they added.

The Sarojini Mahishi Report had recommended job reservations for Kannadigas in the private sector in Karnataka. Since the State cannot make it mandatory, it amended the Karnataka Industrial Employment Rules, 1961, a few months ago, stressing that priority should be given to Kannadigas in private sector jobs. As per rules, those residing in Karnataka for not less than 15 years and who can write, read, talk and understand Kannada, are eligible to be recruited by private industries for clerical and other jobs.