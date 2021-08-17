Rude shock for staff of eatery as underground drilling by Bengaluru Metro leaves it flooded

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of a portion of a street and two buildings at Shivaji Nagar getting flooded due to Bengaluru Metro’s underground tunnelling work last week, an eatery and house in the vicinity were severely flooded late on Monday night, forcing residents and employees to shift to other places for safety.

Tunnel Boring Machine Urja is presently carrying out tunnelling work 60 feet below the ground from Cantonment towards Shivaji Nagar for the underground corridor in the Nagawara-Kalena Agrahara Line of Phase-II. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has contracted the job to Larsen & Toubro Limited.

Three employees of a 25-year-old non-vegetarian establishment on Shivaji Road, Hotel Mallik, were asleep around midnight when they were woken up by water gushing inside. Mohammed Irshad, who runs the business in partnership with his older brother Mohammed Arshad, told The New Indian Express, “My workers immediately got out of the place after they realised water had entered and alerted me. We informed the contractor carrying out the Metro work and they came immediately. The response was fast. The TBM was stopped. For nearly four hours, they helped in shifting all our raw material on the ground onto shelves and safer places above and cleared the place of slurry and water.”

Irshad resides near his hotel and the employees were accommodated in his house last night, he added.

The hotel which was functioning on Monday has shut shop today. “I have given my employees leave presently. As of now, I do not know when we will open it again. My brother Arshad will be meeting BMRCL employees to get details,” he said.

The house next door has also been flooded, Irshad added. The family could not be reached for comment.

BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer BL Yeshvanth Chavan said, "The slurry leakage to the surface is due to unconsolidated sandy clay strata in this area. It has occurred at one of the houses in Shivaji Nagar around 11 pm on Monday. Slurry has been cleaned and necessary grouting has been done. The occupants have been safely moved out."

Meanwhile, the house and shop grinding batter into which water had flowed on August 11 evening continue to remain locked. BMRCL had stated then that pressure applied on weak soil had caused the incident. The pressure with which the TBM had been operated was reduced subsequently as a precautionary measure.