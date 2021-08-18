Dressing Down

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Celeb designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s new collection might have flown off the shelf within seconds of going live, but it has now sparked a debate, with revivalists questioning why local artisans haven’t been involved

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s collaboration with Swedish fastfashion brand H&M has been the talk of the town since last week. Fashion enthusiasts and influencers are embracing it, netizens are trolling the ‘Wanderlust’ collection, and now 15 Indian crafts’ associations and collectives have written an open letter to the popular designer, explaining how artisans could have benefited from his business venture had they been involved. The Crafts Council of India, Crafts Council of Karnataka and the All India Artisans’ and Craftworkers’ Welfare Association are part of the letter.

Speaking to CE, Meera Goradia, co-founder of Creative Dignity, a network of artisans, craft associations and stakeholders, and a signatory to the letter, says, “We are not against Sabyasachi or the work he’s done, but for a designer who stands up for Indian crafts and says he’s on a mission to promote the craft, he should have utilised the resources we have in the country.

Saying you’re inspired by traditional art and then producing a digital edition of it is not right.” The letter points out the damages artisans have had to go through since the British appropriated the designs and weaves to replicate them on their machines.

“It has continued in various forms – whether power looms imitating handlooms, digital prints selling as hand-painted artworks, design vocabularies appropriated without credit or compensation to the communities that have held it together for all these centuries,” the letter reads.

In light of the pandemic, artisans have lost jobs. A global collection such as this, could have employed the struggling artisans, feel revivalists. Pavithra Muddaya from Vimor Handloom Foundation, says, “It’s a missed opportunity because all Sabyasachi had to do was use his position and influence to help the community that’s in dire need.” According to Prasad Bidapa, textile revivalist and curator of heritage weeks, there were several ways Sabyasachi could have worked out his new collection.

“The worst thing to do to any Indian print is to digitise it. You’re immediately putting it in a chemical territory, mass making it and losing the soul that artisans tend to put in otherwise.

He can still rectify this by buying fabrics from the artisans. He can use handlooms and hand blocks to produce more,” he says. Since the letter that was made public on Monday, Sabyasachi responded with a twopage statement that read, “For me, Indian crafts and the artisanal belong in the world of luxury, not on the high street.

I cannot dilute my commitment to the craftspeople who I have supported and worked so closely with for over two decades. With dedicated patronage of Indian crafts, there is a need to price and position the artisanal correctly and to make it synonymous with luxury; this doesn’t just create a more economically sustainable model, but also incentivises the next generation of craftspeople.” Countering this, Goradia says, “His approach that craft can only be luxury is very westernised.

That’s not how it existed in India. Be it from exports to boutiques and art, highstreet has existed and helped millions. But by saying that craft is only for luxury, he’s reducing the scope of work. Artisans are the second largest workforce of our country.” Suggesting damage control mechanisms, Goradia says perhaps the designer and the western brand can help the artisans now with a share of the profit if not included in the process. “We want to give artisans an opportunity to be able to survive during this pandemic,” Goradia says.