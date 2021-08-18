Gelatin stick blast not accidental? Cops file FIR

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a massive explosion of gelatin sticks inside a car, Sathanuru police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Mahesh P, who was killed in the blast. The police said that the blast may not be accidental and Mahesh may have committed suicide. The FSL team is yet to ascertain the exact cause.

A senior police officer said that early investigations revealed that Mahesh, a resident of Kanakapura, was in a financial crisis for the last few months.

“We suspect that he might have ended his life by setting fire to the gelatin sticks inside the car. Some workers at the mining site saw him sitting inside the car for over two hours. He also spoke to some of his friends over the phone before he was killed. We are verifying his phone call records. We also questioned some people who were supplying gelatin sticks to his mining site to find out if safety measures were taken during the transport of explosive material,” he said.

Mahesh’s body was handed over to his family after the postmortem. His brother recorded the statement before the police. On Monday afternoon, panic gripped Marale Gavi Mutt village near Kanakapura after the big explosion tore Mahesh’s body into pieces and ripped the car apart.