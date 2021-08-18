STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC concerned over report on land grab in Bengaluru

Court says CID investigation does not rule out involvement of members of the Bar and Notary

Published: 18th August 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CID submitted a report to the Karnataka High Court on the status of investigation into alleged attempts to amass properties in Bengaluru city through judgments and decree fraudulently.

After going through the report submitted in a sealed cover, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda orally observed that it has very serious ramifications. As observed by the single judge, this petition is treated as public interest litigation. The investigation report does not rule out the involvement of members of the Bar and Notary. The presence of the Karnataka State Bar Council and Advocates’ Association is necessary, so implead them as respondents, the court added.

Justice Krishna S Dixit, who passed the order dated November 4, 2020, in relation to a petition filed by Shah Harikak Bhikhabhai and Company to restore possession of the property in question, directed the Registrar of Court of Small Causes to institute a police investigation into the matter and an inquiry against the suspect officials of the court, since fraud and forgery do not happen without the involvement of insiders. It also directed that the order be submitted to the Registrar General of the High Court for taking necessary follow-up action.

Referring to the investigation report submitted by CID in a sealed cover, the court noted that notices were issued by the CID to officials to provide documents of 71 properties. The authorities should cooperate with the investigating agency, the court said, asking the registry to reseal the report and keep it on record. 

The court directed the First ACMM court to pass the order at the earliest on the application filed by CID to club two FIRs, registered at Yeshwantpur police station and Ulsoor Gate police station, on the fraudulent transactions. Meanwhile, the court appointed advocate Sridhar Prabhu as amicus curiae in the matter. The next hearing will be held on September 13, 2021. 

TAKE STEPS TO QUICKLY NAB RIOTS ACCUSED, NIA TOLD
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the NIA to take more steps towards quickly apprehending the eight absconding accused in the two crimes registered over riots that broke out at DJ Halli and KG Halli in August last year. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed the order after perusing the status report of investigation submitted by the NIA in a sealed cover into the two crimes, during the hearing of a batch of PILs.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Bengaluru
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Civil Surgeon further added that all three students had mild infection without any symptoms. (File photo| EPS)
COVID: Lack of internet forces Karnataka village students to study on hills, each day
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp