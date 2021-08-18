Karnataka HC concerned over report on land grab in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CID submitted a report to the Karnataka High Court on the status of investigation into alleged attempts to amass properties in Bengaluru city through judgments and decree fraudulently.

After going through the report submitted in a sealed cover, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda orally observed that it has very serious ramifications. As observed by the single judge, this petition is treated as public interest litigation. The investigation report does not rule out the involvement of members of the Bar and Notary. The presence of the Karnataka State Bar Council and Advocates’ Association is necessary, so implead them as respondents, the court added.

Justice Krishna S Dixit, who passed the order dated November 4, 2020, in relation to a petition filed by Shah Harikak Bhikhabhai and Company to restore possession of the property in question, directed the Registrar of Court of Small Causes to institute a police investigation into the matter and an inquiry against the suspect officials of the court, since fraud and forgery do not happen without the involvement of insiders. It also directed that the order be submitted to the Registrar General of the High Court for taking necessary follow-up action.

Referring to the investigation report submitted by CID in a sealed cover, the court noted that notices were issued by the CID to officials to provide documents of 71 properties. The authorities should cooperate with the investigating agency, the court said, asking the registry to reseal the report and keep it on record.

The court directed the First ACMM court to pass the order at the earliest on the application filed by CID to club two FIRs, registered at Yeshwantpur police station and Ulsoor Gate police station, on the fraudulent transactions. Meanwhile, the court appointed advocate Sridhar Prabhu as amicus curiae in the matter. The next hearing will be held on September 13, 2021.

TAKE STEPS TO QUICKLY NAB RIOTS ACCUSED, NIA TOLD

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the NIA to take more steps towards quickly apprehending the eight absconding accused in the two crimes registered over riots that broke out at DJ Halli and KG Halli in August last year. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed the order after perusing the status report of investigation submitted by the NIA in a sealed cover into the two crimes, during the hearing of a batch of PILs.