No wastage: BBMP parks may use excess treated water from flats

According to records, there are around 1,035 BBMP parks in Bengaluru.

Published: 18th August 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

For representational purposes

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To boost generation of treated water and its proper utilisation, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), has suggested apartment complexes and hotels to send their excess treated water to BBMP parks and playgrounds.To begin with, the KSPCB and BBMP will take treated water from HM Tropic Trees Apartment and water MG Road park. The water will be taken in special tanks with a specific colour code and marking. This first drive will be held on August 18. 

According to records, there are around 1,035 BBMP parks in Bengaluru. The city generates around 900MLD of treated water, of which around 300MLD is in KC Valley. Most of the parks use rainwater and borewell water for greening purposes. 

KSPCB Member Secretary Srinivasalu told TNIE that it is just an idea, which if successful, will result in a policy decision. “As per rules and NGT orders, treated water must be utilised for secondary works, so why not extend the same to other areas for harvesting purposes too?” he asked. “If the suggestion is implemented then policy changes can be made. The BBMP and the state government can also offer incentives apartments giving treated water either financially or recognising them as green apartments or any other thing,” he said. 

Srinivasalu said ideally large quantities of treated water can be utilised for construction purposes, but builders are apprehensive to use it. “Hence, we have sought IISc’s help to test and find out if it is safe. Most builders get the water free of cost, they only have to bear the transportation cost,” he added. 
“The board is also thinking if agricultural universities can partner with apartment complexes to utilise the treated water for their research purposes and in their areas for sowing. In case of parks, talks are being held with BBMP on the modalities,” the KSPCB member secretary said. 

Comments

