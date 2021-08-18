‘Nothing can turning pages equal the seed sown by our ancestors’

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It is true that Hindu civilisation too may not exist in exactly the same way as in the past-in some ways that is good, and in others unfortunate.

Published: 18th August 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Why did a civilisation, with Hinduism, or Hindu Dharma, or the Hindu way of life at its core, survive from millennia before to the present, when most ancient civilisations elsewhere exist today only as archaeological artefacts, museum relics or historical memories? Ancient Mesopotamia, Egypt, Greece and China were great civilisations of their times, broadly contemporaneous with the Indian civilisation, but have ceased to exist as a living tradition, whereas the Hindu civilisation, in spite of so many vicissitudes, has survived, and continues to shape the lives of its followers.

It is true that Hindu civilisation too may not exist in exactly the same way as in the past-in some ways that is good, and in others unfortunate. But most of its central tenets and beliefs are a part of the lives of Hindus, and essentially constitute a living tradition. To pose this question is not to propound a case for Hindu superiority, or downplay the achievements of the other foundational civilisations, great in their own time. The purport behind this question is to try and understand, without prejudice of any kind, why Hindu civilisation showed the resilience to survive.

The attempt to answer this question goes to the core of what that Hindu civilisation was, how it was conceived, how it evolved and why it did not become confined to the walls of a museum. As Mahatma Gandhi says: ‘I believe that the civilization India has evolved is not to be beaten in the world. Nothing can equal the seed sown by our ancestors. Rome went, Greece shared the same fate, the might of the Pharaohs was broken, Japan has become westernized, of China nothing can be said, but India is still, somehow or the other, sound at the foundation Gandhi wrote these words in 1909 in his first book, Hind Swaraj.

At that time he was agitated by British attempts to downplay India’s ancient heritage and claim the Western civilisational model as the most superior. The contextual background to what he wrote notwithstanding, the basic thought he voiced needs to be further probed. Was this survival just happenstance, a quirk of evolution, a historical coincidence, a luck of the draw played by time? Or, was there more to it, and if so, what? What were those factors that coalesced in such a way so as to enable this survival? Was there something intrinsically different in the way this civilisation was structured ab initio that prevented it from fading away into oblivion? Were there elements within it, so constituted from the very beginning, that gave it the resilience to withstand direct and indirect attempts to vanquish it? Were the strengths that enabled it to persist random, or the result of a conscious application of mind? These are questions to which we must seek answers, not in terms of definitive or absolute truths, but in the nature of a deliberation, a contemplative examination, leaving enough room for other views and opinions I will argue that the great strength of this civilisation was that it began its journey in overwhelmingly cerebral terms. It grappled first with ideas, processes of thought and the realm of concepts, before it created the civilisation associated with it. The compressed cerebral energy-with few parallels in the world-that shaped its foundations played a deeply influential role in the material superstructure that followed.

The depth and insight of the original ideation influenced all aspects of the civilisation. It was internalised as thought, before it actualised as artefact or secular construct. The dialectic between idea and form, concept and practice, enabled the ideological world view to survive even if the form was destroyed, and the form to persist even when ideation momentarily ebbed. In other words, the Hindu civilisation was founded, first and foremost, on the audacity of thought.

There were, undoubtedly, derogations and distortions of that thought in subsequent times. But even so, the intensity of that initial application of mind, and the fact that over time it percolated down in a myriad forms to the level of the ordinary person, provided a protective shield to ensure survival. Civilisations die when their animating thought impulses wither or are overwhelmed. The Hindu civilisation’s thought processes were never overwhelmed, even when its people were conquered. (Excerpted with permission from ‘The Great Hindu Civilisation: Achievement, Neglect, Bias and the Way Forward’ - Pavan K Varma, Published by Westland Non fiction)

