STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, serving 

If you want to relish the famed Onam sadhya here in Bengaluru, make sure you pre-book your order right away

Published: 18th August 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : It’s a busy weekend and Malayalis (and others) who are eagerly looking forward to a lavish spread of Onam sadhya. While there are several ways to celebrate the festivities, it’s the sadhya that brings the whole festivity together. Served on a banana leaf with more than 26 delicacies, the spread includes different types of curries, fried vegetables, savoury items and of course, the three varieties of payasams. Adhering to Covid-19 regulations, most restaurants in the city are home delivering the meal. Here are some of the places you can order from.

Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar Homechef Anamika Nambiar puts together a lavish meal with favourites like inji puli, erissery, avial, vellerika pachadi, parippu curry and red rice, sambhar and rasam, to name a few. It will be available on August 20 and 21. Details: 48909678, 91009 73456

Kappa Chakka Kandhari Offering it as a feast in a box, the restaurant will include items like olan, cabbage thoran, avial and koottu kari. Nei-parippu with matta red rice will be accompanied with Kerala-type sambar, kalan, pappadam and rasam. Take-away box will be available on August 20 and 21. Details: 63646 71010

Naatil Evideya The restaurant in Kammanahalli will be serving the traditional 26 dishes and payasam. The orders can be picked up during lunch hours on August 20 and 21. Details: 78925 84465

Conosh Homechef Divya of Divya’s Kitchen Tales is offering the usual Onam sadhya along with add-on items like pepper chicken fry for an additional cost. However, the food has to be booked on the website for the day before the slot opens. Details: conosh.com

Papadum & Some Parippu curry, avial to pal payasam, papadum and few other items, will be available for Onam Sadhya. Pre-book your Onam delicacies before August 18 and you can pick it up on August 21 before 1 pm. Details: 9980781127

Salt Mango Tree The Indiranagar restaurant is offering a takeaway sadhya box which will be available from August 19 to 22. You also have an option to order only palada payasam or banana payasam, or both. Details: 96863 65602

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Civil Surgeon further added that all three students had mild infection without any symptoms. (File photo| EPS)
COVID: Lack of internet forces Karnataka village students to study on hills, each day
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp