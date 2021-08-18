Now, serving 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : It’s a busy weekend and Malayalis (and others) who are eagerly looking forward to a lavish spread of Onam sadhya. While there are several ways to celebrate the festivities, it’s the sadhya that brings the whole festivity together. Served on a banana leaf with more than 26 delicacies, the spread includes different types of curries, fried vegetables, savoury items and of course, the three varieties of payasams. Adhering to Covid-19 regulations, most restaurants in the city are home delivering the meal. Here are some of the places you can order from.

Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar Homechef Anamika Nambiar puts together a lavish meal with favourites like inji puli, erissery, avial, vellerika pachadi, parippu curry and red rice, sambhar and rasam, to name a few. It will be available on August 20 and 21. Details: 48909678, 91009 73456

Kappa Chakka Kandhari Offering it as a feast in a box, the restaurant will include items like olan, cabbage thoran, avial and koottu kari. Nei-parippu with matta red rice will be accompanied with Kerala-type sambar, kalan, pappadam and rasam. Take-away box will be available on August 20 and 21. Details: 63646 71010

Naatil Evideya The restaurant in Kammanahalli will be serving the traditional 26 dishes and payasam. The orders can be picked up during lunch hours on August 20 and 21. Details: 78925 84465

Conosh Homechef Divya of Divya’s Kitchen Tales is offering the usual Onam sadhya along with add-on items like pepper chicken fry for an additional cost. However, the food has to be booked on the website for the day before the slot opens. Details: conosh.com

Papadum & Some Parippu curry, avial to pal payasam, papadum and few other items, will be available for Onam Sadhya. Pre-book your Onam delicacies before August 18 and you can pick it up on August 21 before 1 pm. Details: 9980781127

Salt Mango Tree The Indiranagar restaurant is offering a takeaway sadhya box which will be available from August 19 to 22. You also have an option to order only palada payasam or banana payasam, or both. Details: 96863 65602