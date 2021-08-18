‘The writing has been on the wall for sometime’

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I was fascinated by Afghanistan from a young age. I grew up partly in Pakistan – my father served in the Indian consulate in Karachi – and from that time itself I had heard stories of the Northern Alliance and Mujaheedeen.

Later on, growing up, through my father I met Afghans who frequented Delhi. Some even had been Mujaheedeen fighters who fought against the Soviet invasion, and spoke of a different Kabul - in the ’70s when Kabul had discos, and was a vibrant exciting place. I yearned to visit and see this place for myself. I read of the amazing work of Saad Mohseni, the founder of the MOBY network – the first media network in Afghanistan after the Taliban.

The shows he had produced had a transformative place – using media to create cultural transformation. A cousin, who worked at USAID, put me in touch with MOBY. Things didn’t work out at first, but a few years later, they offered me a position working with them as a scriptwriter for a TV show. Indian shows are very popular in Afghanistan and an Indian scriptwriter would be a good fit to come on board to help develop a series. And that is how I ended up in Afghanistan and worked on the show from October 2012 to April 2013. The fiction-based show, called The Defenders, was based on the Afghan Security Forces. The work was very exciting. I met a cross section of Afghan society.

We may not realise this here in India, but Afghan culture is multi-ethnic, diverse. Our office reflected this diversity - I was an Indian girl dropped into a multi-ethnic Afghan office where you have the Hazaras, Tajiks, Pashtuns, all working together. Some of my colleagues had lived through Taliban years and told me heart-rending stories. Others had spent years in refugee camps in Pakistan, or had studied in India, or had fled Afghanistan for Iran, and returned. Everyone was resilient and courageous. It was easy for an Indian girl to get by - almost everyone in Kabul spoke Hindi or Urdu.

The office I worked in reflected the most liberal and prog ressive phase of Afghanistan. As part of the preparation for the series, we auditioned a number of young women for roles in the show. This was when I got to meet the sassy, confident, fun-loving young women of Kabul – who had great dreams, ambition and who loved their fashion. This would have been unthinkable, prior to 2001. And some of these young women completely defied my expectations – I met a young female rapper who was incredibly talented. I heard of a band ‘Burka Blue’- young college-going women who performed rock in blue burqas. But yes, of course, it was unsafe. Every week, there would be an attack or threat on the TV station that I worked at. We’d hear bombs go off - windows and doors would rattle.

There were people I knew who were kidnapped or lost their lives. Helicopters would pass overhead often, and the windows would start rattling. It was frightening, but this is the reality that everyone in Kabul lives with. I am shocked and deeply upset by the situation in Afghanistan. On some level, the writing has been on the wall for sometime – ever since the Americans decided to pull out, this has been inevitable. Yet, I didn’t expect to happen so fast – literally overnight. The same day when India got Independence, the Afghan women lost theirs. I’ve heard stories of friends stuck at the airport. They were working policy, journalism and media - and I am worried that if they remain in Afghanistan, they and their families will be targeted by the Taliban. I hoping and praying that they get out.

‘Overnight, it feels like every progress is wiped out’

In 2012, there were women who were educated, working, earning money and living independently. There has been tremendous change, particularly for women, but this has taken time to effect - and education has been key to this. Now, literally overnight, it feels like every progress will wiped out. If this is anything like what the Taliban was like last time - and I think it will be - women who are educated, professional, financially independent, will literally be forced to be at home, under house arrest, ‘property’ of their male guardians. Their rights - that they have enjoyed for two decades - will be taken away from them. They will be denied dignity, respect and worth. They will not be treated as human beings. They are burning their educational certificates. According to reports, the burqa price has skyrocketed, everyone is desperately trying to buy one. I don’t know if it is a realistic judgement, but I feel the American government just betrayed them, particularly the women. Everyone has abandoned the country, it’s awful and shocking. It just makes me angry.