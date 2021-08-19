Karnataka HC tells senior cop to supervise Begur Lake statue probe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) to supervise the investigation into the case registered over uncovering a Lord Shiva statue on an artificial island in Begur Lake, thus violating the court’s order, and submit report in a sealed cover on or before September 2.

A special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order during the hearing of a batch of PILs through which the court is monitoring the preservation of lakes in the city.

Meanwhile, as per the court’s directions, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant submitted the report dated August 17 on the incident of violation of the court’s order and steps taken to maintain the status quo as ordered.

In view of the interim order passed by the court, the statue which was erected on the artificial island was covered with a tarpaulin sheet. However, some organisations uncovered the statue and planted saffron flags there.