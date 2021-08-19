STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kids with low immunity identified in Bengaluru Rural

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday conducted a review meeting to check the Covid situation in Bengaluru Rural.

Published: 19th August 2021 07:05 AM

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday conducted a review meeting to check the Covid situation in Bengaluru Rural. He said the government has identified children with low immunity and will take action to improve their health.

So far, the district’s positivity rate has been low, and Covid cases have been few in comparison with other districts. Sudhakar said the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has been advised to take control of a possible Covid third wave, and suggested that positive cases be sent to Covid Care Centres, and that there should be no reduction in testing.  

Many children in the district were found to have lung problems, anaemia, kidney problems and malnutrition. He said measures would be taken to treat the children identified, and carry out health checkups.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the ‘Arogya Nandana’ programme in a week, and put 1.5 crore children in the state through a health check.  “We will work to protect and treat those with low immunity. Over 48 per cent of people in the district have been given the first dose of Covid vaccine,” said Dr Sudhakar. 

In Bengaluru Rural, the state government is planning to build a mother and infant hospital and over  142 sub-centres are being upgraded to a health and wellness centre.  At least one primary health centre will be upgraded in each constituency. Already, 29 doctors have been appointed in the district. 

