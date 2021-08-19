Three arrested for trafficking newborn 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two women, who had sold a newborn baby boy, and a man who had bought the baby, have been arrested by the Wilson Garden police. The accused have been identified as Tarannum Banu (38), Nishath Kousar (45) and K Sawood (51).

Police said the case came to light when a patrol squad came across a man and woman quarrelling near Agadi Hospital on Monday. When the police approached them to inquire, the man took to his heels while the woman was apprehended.

“The woman was identified as Tarannum Banu, a resident of Adugodi. She revealed that her domestic help had given birth to a baby boy out of wedlock a few days ago. The boy’s father Mubarak Pasha had decided to sell the baby and had struck a deal with Banu.

After convincing the mother that he will take the baby out for a while, he had handed over the baby to Banu, who had sold it to her relative Sawood, who had been issueless even after 15 years of marriage,” the police said. Sawood had agreed to pay Rs 1.30 lakh and had even paid an advance of Rs 50,000 to Banu. As the latter had not given a share to Pasha, he was quarrelling with her in front of Agadi hospital, when Banu was apprehended, the police said.

“Based on her statement, Banu was arrested. Sawood and Kousar, who had facilitated the deal, were also nabbed. The 38-day-old baby has been rescued and reunited with his mother. We are on the lookout for Pasha,” the police added.