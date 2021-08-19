Timeless traditions 

Anila Kurian By

BENGALURU: The festival season is upon us and Varamahalakshmi, which falls on Friday, is all set to kick off the festivities. Dedicated to goddess Lakshmi, South Indians across the globe are ready to welcome the goddess with puja, sweets and, of course, new clothes. Sandalwood stars share some of their favourite memories associated with the festival and how they plan to celebrate this year.

Mansore, director

Filmmaker Mansore, who recently married his long-time girlfriend, Akhila, is looking forward to his first Varamahalakshmi celebrations with his new family. It’s going to be a busy day with his mother having planned a puja at home. Sharing memories from growing up, the Nathicharami director remembers his mum asking him to sketch goddess Lakshmi. “I used to attend art classes and my mother would tell me to draw according to the festival,” he says.

Shwetha Srivatsav, actor

Varamahalakshmi equals sweet memories for actor Shwetha Srivatsav, whose daughter Ashmitha Srivatsav, also celebrates her birthday around the same time. “My daughter was born 10 days before the festival and that’s a blessing in itself. I believe that every girl child in a home is equal to Lakshmi

coming home,” she says.

Growing up, it was the gathering with friends and family that kicked off the festivities. Srivatsav says, “Everyone used to come together, eat good food and have a gala time. The celebration with close ones is something we cherish over any materialistic pleasures.”

She recalls how she and her cousins had a blast as children, a bond that has only evolved over the years. “Ashmitha is four now. She loves getting decked up to prepare for the puja and celebration. However, since everything is turning digital these days, I believe it’s important for children to understand the traditions better. I want her to inherit the practice of partaking in cultural activities during festive occasions. That’s how we love to celebrate all festivals,” she says.

Suraj Gowda, actor

Varamahalaskhmi celebrations for actor Suraj Gowda are always in Mysuru, as his family lives there. “We would decorate the house for the puja in the mornings. Relatives would come over in the evening when we would offer gifts,” he says.

With Varmahalakshmi being the start of a festive season, Suraj always looks forward to this Friday festival. “For me, it’s all about my mother getting busy with preparations, which meant she wouldn’t have time to tell me to study all the time,” he says with a laugh. “She’s also a great cook and loves making a variety of sweets. Playing lots of games with cousins is also one of my favourite memories of these days,” says Suraj.

Vainidhi Jagdish, actor

The festival this year is going to be a quiet one for actor Vainidhi Jagdish as her grandmother passed on earlier this year. The Yaana actress says, “The celebrations will be low-key and we will only be doing the regular puja at home.”

Nevertheless, she reminisces about the days when her ajji was alive and Varamahalakshmi would be a grand one. Jagdish says, “Ajji used to wake up early and force us to take hot oil baths. We have a mango tree in the backyard; we used to pluck the leaves and tie them on the door. We relished her dishes like obbattu, payasa and pulav – it was a grand feast.”

Her grandmother also used to teach them how to draw rangoli patterns. “We used to sit together and watch our favourite TV programmes. She taught us how to draw rangoli too. We miss those days. We feel that it’s important to carry the tradition forward and remember ajji in the years to come,” Jagdish shares.