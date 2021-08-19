Upset over son’s suicide, woman dies in freak mishap

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident, a 39-year-old woman came under a speeding car soon after she learnt about the death of her son by suicide. The incident took place in Vijayanagar police station limits on Tuesday.

Leelavathi was distraught after her son Mohan Gowda (18), a first-year BCom student, was declared dead. Her husband Lokesh runs a ration shop, and the family lives in MC Layout in Vijayanagar. Police said Mohan had gone to write an exam and fought with his friends, who accused him of stealing one of their bikes. Upset, he returned home and locked himself in a room.

Though his parents knocked repeatedly, he did not open the door. They broke open the door with the help of two policemen who were on Covid duty nearby, and found Mohan hanging from the ceiling with a saree.

“The teenager was brought down and rushed to a hospital on West of Chord Road, where he was declared brought dead around 12.30pm. Shocked that her son had passed away, Leelavathi ran towards the road but was stopped and brought back by her family members. While they were consoling her, Leelavathi again ran towards the road and came under a speeding car. She was rushed to the same hospital where doctors declared her dead at 1 pm,” police said.w