Vietnam to open consulate office in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vietnam on Wednesday announced the opening of its consulate office in Bengaluru.

NS Srinivas Murthy has been appointed as Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Karnataka.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Pham Sanh Chau, who was in Bengaluru to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, announced the opening of the consulate office to improve ties between the two countries.

Murthy said the ambassador met the CM along with an 18-member delegation to discuss economic and industrial cooperation. A suggestion have a sister city agreement between Bengaluru and Danang, the third largest city in Vietnam, was also discussed at the meeting. “The ambassador invited the CM to Vietnam with a delegation, and the latter has agreed to it,” Murthy said.

“We discussed increasing Karnataka-Vietnam collaborations and explored opportunities. Karnataka is an ideal destination for Vietnamese firms to make investments,” said Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani.